Coronavirus: Britain reports fourth death as number of confirmed cases rises to 319

LONDON (REUTERS) - A fourth person in Britain has died from coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday (March 9) in a statement to Parliament.

"Here in the UK, as of this morning, there were 319 confirmed cases, very sadly this now includes four confirmed deaths," Hancock said.

A separate statement from England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty said the latest death was a patient in their seventies who had underlying health conditions and was believed to have contracted the virus in Britain. The patient died at a hospital in central England.

Hancock also said he was confident Britain's food supply would not be interrupted by coronavirus even in the government's reasonable worst-case scenario.

"We are confident that food supply will continue even in our reasonable worst-case scenario. We have been talking to the supermarkets for some time about this scenario," he told Parliament.

He also said the government was not proposing to cancel mass gatherings at this point in time.