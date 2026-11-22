COP31 President Murat Kurum is surrounded by advisors during a session of the closing plenary at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, November 22, 2026. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 22 - The COP31 climate talks in Turkey neared a close on Sunday with a deal far from certain as countries argued over the pace of the clean-energy transition, the role of carbon capture, and financial support for developing nations.

Below are reactions from delegates:

EU DELEGATION SPOKESMAN

"We will not endorse a cover decision or an Antalya pact that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change, and we will not accept negotiating backward in time, and we will not accept a COP that green-washes fossil fuel."

"The drafts, and I say that plural, put before us does not begin to address the climate emergency that we face, and therefore the European Union cannot accept it."

COP31 PRESIDENT MURAT KURUM

"While no one obtained everything they might have desired, everyone can find a place for themselves within this text—that is the very essence of consensus. I hope that the decision emerging from this hall will demonstrate to the world that multilateralism is still capable of yielding results."

JEAN-LUC CRUCKE, BELGIUM CLIMATE MINISTER

"It is unacceptable. It's not the end of multilateralism, but there has to be courage to say no." REUTERS