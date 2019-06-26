Cool way to beat the heat as mercury soars in Europe

People cooling off in the Trocadero fountains across from the Eiffel Tower in the French capital Paris yesterday.

Temperatures are soaring in Europe, and officials on Monday urged vigilance ahead of even hotter conditions forecast later in the week.

Meteorologists blamed a blast of torrid air from the Sahara for the unusually early summer heatwave, which could send thermometers up to 40 deg C across large swathes of the continent.

In Germany, a heatwave dubbed Ulla made its way across the country yesterday.