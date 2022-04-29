Controversial asylum reforms become law in Britain

LONDON (AFP) - Britain on Thursday (April 28) hailed what it said was a "world-leading" reform of its asylum system, despite widespread condemnation and claims that it breaks international law.

Home Secretary Priti Patel called the passing of the controversial Nationality and Borders Act a "landmark" that created changes fit for the 21st century.

The act, which cleared Parliament late on Wednesday, notably introduces maximum life sentences for people smugglers blamed for facilitating irregular migration.

But it also imposes tougher jail terms for anyone arriving illegally in the country, which has raised fears it could be used against asylum-seekers.

The act provides greater powers to speed up the removal of failed asylum claimants and "dangerous foreign criminals", as well as stops what Ms Patel called "meritless" legal challenges to prevent deportation.

Immediate entry has been made tougher for arrivals who have travelled to Britain through a safe country before making their claim.

"The UK has a proud record of resettling those who are most vulnerable and we will now be able to strengthen our safe and legal routes for those most in need of resettlement," said Ms Patel in a video statement.

"These measures in this new law are what the British people have asked for: A fair but firm asylum system fit for the 21st century."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made "taking back control" of Britain's borders a key plank of his successful campaign to leave the European Union.

But Ms Patel - whose own parents fled Idi Amin's Uganda - and the government have found implementing that pledge more problematic.

Last year, record numbers of migrants crossed the Channel from northern France, ratcheting up political pressure on ministers to act.

Earlier this month, the government signed a deal to send migrants who have arrived by the risky sea route since Jan 1 for resettlement in Rwanda.

Human rights groups and charities supporting refugees and migrants slammed the plan, and some organisations are threatening to take the government to court.