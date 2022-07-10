Conservative Party seeks to speed up process to pick new PM

LONDON • The Conservative Party committee overseeing the contest to select British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's replacement will look to whittle it down to two names by July 20, one of its members said yesterday.

The so-called 1922 Committee will set out the exact rules and timetable for the contest this week, after Mr Johnson was forced to quit by his own party.

Many lawmakers are pushing for a fast-tracked process. Four Conservative lawmakers have officially confirmed their desire to be the next leader, but about a dozen others are also expected to run for the job.

Conservative lawmakers will hold a series of votes to reduce the field to two final candidates, who will then face a postal ballot of the wider Conservative Party membership.

"Clearly what we would want to do, and I think even the candidates would admit this, is to eliminate some of those that are clearly not going to get enough support to get in the last two at a relatively early stage," 1922 Committee treasurer Geoffrey Clifton-Brown told Times Radio.

Mr Clifton-Brown said this could be done by increasing the number of signatures from other Conservative lawmakers required to be nominated, and by raising the threshold of votes candidates must receive to progress to the next round.

"I think that we will be able to frame a process to actually come up with two names by the time Parliament goes down on the 20th of July," he said. "We should have an answer by the time of the party conference in October and maybe before that."

One British political question was resolved on Friday when police decided not to fine the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Mr Keir Starmer, over allegations that he violated lockdown restrictions.

Mr Starmer, a former chief prosecutor, had promised to resign if he was found to have broken the law, and that would have meant leadership contests in both of Britain's main political parties.

Mr Starmer is in the clear, but the race among Conservatives to replace Mr Johnson is under way.

On Friday, Mr Tom Tugendhat, a centrist lawmaker, said that he would seek the party leadership.

He was joined later by Mr Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, whose resignation and letter calling for Mr Johnson to quit on Wednesday helped precipitate his downfall.

But Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said yesterday that he would not stand to replace Mr Johnson as Conservative leader and prime minister, despite several polls putting him among the front runners.

Conservative MP and former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch said yesterday she is launching a bid to serve as UK's next prime minister. "I'm putting myself forward in this leadership election because I want to tell the truth," she wrote in The Times newspaper.

The list of would-be successors to Mr Johnson will probably grow in the coming days, with several high-profile figures expected to declare their interest. They include Foreign Secretary Liz Truss; Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi; and two former health secretaries, Mr Sajid Javid and Mr Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Steve Baker, a former minister and Brexit hardliner, has also suggested that he will join the race.

The absence of a clear favourite could encourage other senior Conservative politicians to try their luck. They could include Home Secretary Priti Patel, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Mr Michael Gove, who was a member of the Cabinet as recently as Wednesday.

Mr Gove is a friend and rival of Mr Johnson from their days at Oxford University; they were among the most prominent backers of Brexit, but Mr Gove was fired on Wednesday night after urging the Prime Minister to quit.

The final decision will then be left in the hands of the party members. In 2019, when Mr Johnson won the leadership, he did so after a campaign of several weeks in which he and his rival, Mr Jeremy Hunt, attended campaign events around the country.

REUTERS, NYTIMES