THE HAGUE (AFP) - International Criminal Court judges on Monday (July 8) convicted Congolese rebel warlord Bosco "Terminator" Ntaganda of war crimes, including directing gruesome massacres of civilians, rape and sexual slavery.

Finding him guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity after a three-year trial in The Hague, head judge Robert Fremr said Ntaganda was a "key leader" who gave orders to "target and kill civilians" in Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri region in 2002 and 2003.