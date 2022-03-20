Conflict wounds Russian and Ukrainian currencies

MOSCOW (AFP) - Their economies rocked by conflict, Russian and Ukrainian authorities have deployed different tactics to defend their weakened currencies, with varying degrees of success.

The Russian rouble, which was trading around 80 to the dollar before Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, lost 40 per cent of its value in the following days, slumping to an unprecedented level of 150 to the dollar.

It has since clawed back much of that, trading at around 105 roubles to the dollar, seemingly having profited from talks between Moscow and Kyiv to end the conflict.

Despite having been cut off from much of its foreign currency reserves due to Western sanctions, the Russian central bank has nevertheless occasionally sold some to support the rouble.

Together with strict capital controls that require exporters to sell most of their foreign currency to the central bank and limits on consumers accessing their holdings, the measures appear to be working.

"During the past 10 years the central bank intervened directly only several times, which now works in favour of the market exchange rate stabilising," said analyst Alexander Kudrin at investment bank Aton.

"The first signs of stabilisation are already appearing," he added.

Russian economy expert Janis Kluge at the Berlin-based SWP think tank tweeted recently that the rouble was strengthening thanks to strict capital controls and large oil and gas revenues following the initial sanctions "shock".

In Ukraine, which is under martial law, the central bank has suspended all currency trading and set a fixed exchange rate of approximately 29 hryvnia to the dollar.

It also banned foreign currency withdrawals and most cross-border payments.

Mr Volodymyr Lepushynskyi, director of monetary policy at the Ukrainian central bank, said officials had a plan already prepared in case of conflict.

"We always hoped that we would not need to implement it, but we were ready," he told AFP.

"Thanks to the experience of working in administrative constraints, we had a clear understanding of what needs to be done to prevent destabilisation of the financial sector and to establish its effective operation under such circumstances."

Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko recently said on Ukrainian television that the central bank's measures created "certain conditions under which there is exchange rate stability today".

He also noted that Ukraine has received support from its international partners including the European Union and World Bank, adding that the International Monetary Fund has approved a $1.4 billion emergency aid programme for Ukraine.