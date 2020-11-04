Condolences pour in from world leaders

VIENNA • The Austrian capital had been spared the kind of deadly militant attacks that have struck Paris, London, Berlin and Brussels, among others, until Monday.

Mr Oskar Deutsch, head of Vienna's Jewish community, which has offices adjoining the synagogue on a narrow street dotted with bars, said on Twitter it was not clear whether the Jewish temple or offices were targeted but that they were closed at the time.

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister told London's LBC radio he lived in the compound of the synagogue. "Upon hearing shots, we looked down from the windows and saw the gunmen shooting at the guests of the various bars and pubs," he said.

Condolences poured in from top officials from the European Union, France, Norway, Greece and the United States.

President Emmanuel Macron of France, which has seen two deadly knife attacks in Paris and Nice in recent weeks, issued a statement expressing shock and sorrow. "This is our Europe," he said. "Our enemies must know with whom they are dealing. We will not retreat."

France has ramped up security since the recent attacks, which had suspected Islamist motives.

Turkey's foreign ministry said it was saddened by the news: "As a country that has been fighting against all sorts of terrorism for decades, Turkey stands in solidarity with the Austrian people."

US President Donald Trump said: "These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The US stands with Austria, France and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists."

His challenger in the US presidential election, Mr Joe Biden, condemned what he called a "horrific terrorist attack", adding: "We must all stand united against hate and violence".

Russian President Vladimir Putin "strongly condemned the cruel and cynical crime which once again confirmed the inhumane nature of terrorism", the Kremlin said.

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres said he had been following "with grave concern" the terror attacks. "I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and reaffirm the UN's solidarity with the people and government of Austria".

The Saudi Arabian foreign ministry said it strongly condemned the attacks. The country affirmed its solidarity with Austria "in taking all necessary measures to maintain security and protect the safety of all from extremism tendencies and acts of terrorism and violence in all its forms".

REUTERS