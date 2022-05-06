Communication blackout: More pain for Mariupol

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AFP) - Viktor Zarubin was lucky to escape Mariupol six weeks ago, but with no mobile phone coverage in the devastated city, he faces another torment: no word on whether his relatives, who stayed behind, are alive.

"I tried calling them and messaging them on various apps. I also tried reaching them through volunteers", the 22-year-old student told AFP.

He didn't succeed.

"Perhaps their houses burned down? Perhaps they don't have a phone anymore?" Zarubin said, adding that he hopes they are alive.

Mariupol residents, interviewed by AFP said phone reception in the strategic port city destroyed by the Russian army was lost on March 2, about two weeks after Moscow invaded its neighbour.

Since then, residents have been left with few means of communication with each other and the outside world.

As the city suffered heavy bombardment, locals had to move from one bomb shelter to the next, looking for safer locations.

At one point Zarubin had to risk being hit by a bomb to cross the city and tell his loved ones that he had moved.

"I would go to my relatives' place and I would write down my new address on a piece of paper and leave it outside their door or with a neighbour. That was how I communicated," Zarubin recalled in a telephone interview with AFP from western Ukraine, where he now lives.

Signal could be caught only in a few spots around the city and even then it was "really bad", Zarubin said.

By some miracle, on March 14 Zarubin was able to telephone a friend, who tipped him off about an escape route out of the city through territory still controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.

The next day, Zarubin left with his parents and two friends. Luckily, his younger brother Andriy, whom the family hadn't been able to reach and inform about their departure, was able to flee the city on his own two days later.