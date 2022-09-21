Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth coins and notes

OTTAWA - The death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth has collectors scrambling to secure rare coins and bills bearing her likeness, even as her portrait is set to remain in circulation for years to come on money throughout the Commonwealth.

Coin dealers say demand for rare-issue notes and coins - such as a pre-World War II Canadian $20 bill featuring Elizabeth as a child or Australia's Platinum Jubilee 50-cent coin - has surged since the Queen died in Scotland on Sept 8.

Queries have been coming in from both seasoned collectors and novices eager to commemorate the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who appears on a record 33 currencies around the world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

"There's been an incredible upsurge in demand," said Mr Peter Hutchison, heritage coin specialist at Hattons of London, adding he is fielding queries from as far away as Australia.

In highest demand are limited-issue coins that were sold to collectors in the first place. Prices are rising as seasoned numismatists try to fill gaps in their collections and newcomers join in, said Mr Hutchinson.

"I think we'll see them increase a considerable amount more now as more people enter the market and try to chase them down," he said, pointing to items like Canada's 1954 "Devil's Head" note series where a part of the queen's hair gives the illusion of a grinning devil.

"It just takes enough people on eBay to chase the price up," said Mr Hutchinson.

Cashing in

In Australia, coin expert Joel Kandiah posted a video on TikTok this week saying the value of the country's 2013 Purple Coronation $2 coin had "shot up" to up to A$180 (S$169).

At Alliance Coin & Banknote in Almonte, Ontario, owner Sean Isaacs is preparing for an auction this month featuring some "significant" royal-themed items, including the 1935 Canadian $20 bill featuring then-Princess Elizabeth at the age of 8.

"It's one of the top 10 most desirable notes of the 20th century anyways. So, I'll be interested to see if there's an above and beyond fervour around those notes," he said.

The bills Mr Isaacs plans to auction range in estimated value from about C$300 (S$316) to "a couple thousand" dollars each, based on their condition. A rare French version of the note without faults could fetch C$18,000 to C$22,000, he said.