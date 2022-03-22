Coffee, music and a routine help Kyiv residents cope with war

SINGAPORE - Ms Alina Zievakova has had a busy morning. She woke up early, tended to her cats and cooked a small breakfast for herself and her friends.
There is comfort in routine, a semblance of normality when the world outside feels apocalyptic.
SINGAPORE - Ms Alina Zievakova has had a busy morning. She woke up early, tended to her cats and cooked a small breakfast for herself and her friends.
There is comfort in routine, a semblance of normality when the world outside feels apocalyptic.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.