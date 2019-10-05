Climate protests set to bring disruption to 60 cities

LONDON • Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate protesters are planning to bring disruption to 60 cities around the world from Monday in a fortnight of civil disobedience, warning of an environmental "apocalypse".

"To governments of the world: we declared a climate and ecological emergency. You did not do enough. To everybody else: rebel," XR said on its website ahead of its International Rebellion wave of activism.

Non-violent protests are chiefly planned in Europe, North America and Australia, but events are also set to take place in India, Buenos Aires, Cape Town and Wellington.

"This isn't a distant apocalypse. People all over the world are suffering and dying right now," XR said.

"Next, it will happen to you, and everybody you love, too. You can't count on us or Greta to do this for you," it said, referring to teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. "Look inside yourself and rebel."

XR was established last year in Britain by academics and has become one of the fastest-growing environmental movements.

Campaigners want the government to declare a climate and ecological emergency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025, halt biodiversity loss and be led by new "citizens' assemblies on climate and ecological justice".

In London, XR hopes to get 20,000 to 30,000 people on the streets to shut down the area around Parliament and government ministries for two weeks from Monday, according to spokesman Robin Boardman.

The 21-year-old said the protests could be five times bigger than those in April, when demonstrators took to the streets for 11 days, sitting down to blockade roads, bridges and intersections. The police made more than 1,100 arrests.

A sit-in is also planned at London City Airport.

In Paris, the activism kicks off with a preview today, where XR demonstrators have planned to occupy "a symbolic place of the system to turn it into a house of the people". Tomorrow, they plan to stage an "opening ceremony" festive event in a Paris park.

Different events are set to take place until next Saturday on topics such as the ocean, plastic waste and migration linked to climate change. Traffic standstills and building occupations are planned.

Activists are stressing that the protests must be non-violent, but there are concerns about the response of the authorities.

In Germany, XR is planning several peaceful demonstrations in Berlin on Monday to block streets and parks through civil disobedience, claiming it is "the fastest way to bring lasting social and political change".

