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World wine production in 2024 fell to its lowest level since 1961.

PARIS - Global wine production is expected to decline again in 2026 as climate change continues to disrupt grape harvests around the world, a report by the International Organisation of Vine and Wine said on Nov 18.

“Overall, global wine production reflects climatic pressures on yields alongside a longer-term contraction of vineyard area in several major producing countries”, the OIV said in its annual report.

Production and harvesting decisions were also factors, along with “a backdrop of declining global wine consumption and changing patterns of demand”, it added.

Wine production is estimated at between 220 and 230 million hectolitres, broadly in line with 2025 levels, the report said.

Using the midpoint estimate of 225 million hectolitres, output would be 7% below the average of the past five years.

World wine production fell to its lowest level since 1961 in 2024.

In Europe, grape harvests are expected to be 6% below their five-year average in 2026 after France and Italy were hit by drought and heatwaves, while Spain and Portugal also struggled.

If the OIV’s estimates are confirmed, the last three years would mark the weakest run of wine production this century in Europe, which still accounts for more than 60% of global production.

Italy remains the world’s leading wine producer, ahead of France and Spain.

Wine production in the US, the world’s fourth-largest producer, is running 18% below its five-year average.

“The most noticeable thing about this year is, as in the previous three years, the impact of climate events”, John Barker, OIV’s director general, told AFP.

“The general trend therefore appears to be that climate change is creating volatility in production volumes” in both hemispheres, he said.

Production in the southern hemisphere is down 3% over five years, with small harvests recorded in top wine-producing countries Australia, Argentina and New Zealand.

In 2026, South Africa became the leading producer in the southern hemisphere, overtaking Argentina, which was hit by late frosts.

South Africa’s growth however was not enough to offset the negative overall performance of the region.

Barker nonetheless pointed to pockets of resilience and recovery, notably in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state, which was hit by historic flooding in 2024. AFP