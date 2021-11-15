Climate pact puts world on safer path, but activists lament lack of ambition

The deal from the United Nations COP26 climate summit lacks the ambition some nations and climate activists want, but observers said it is a solid basis for stronger action and is hard won after two weeks of negotiations went deep into overtime.

The Glasgow Climate Pact, backed by nearly 200 nations, including Singapore, aims to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

This threshold, which is enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement - the world's main climate treaty - could be breached as early as 2030.

The Glasgow pact bolsters the agreement by putting the world on a safer path, away from dangerous planetary warming, and warning that tough action on greenhouse gas emissions must happen this decade.

"I think today we can say with credibility that we've kept 1.5 (deg C) within reach. But its pulse is weak, and we will only survive if we keep our promises," COP26 president Alok Sharma told delegates on Saturday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the deal was a compromise and that "we are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe".

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg summed up COP26 as "blah, blah, blah" and pledged to keep fighting for tougher action.

The world has already warmed 1.1 deg C and hitting 1.5 deg C would mean deadlier disasters such as stronger storms, longer and hotter heatwaves, and more wildfires. Climate scientists warn that all nations would suffer, especially the poorest and most vulnerable, such as small island nations that risk being wiped off the map.

For the Glasgow deal to be effective, however, most agree that what happens from now is key.

Mr Alden Meyer, senior associate of climate policy at think-tank E3G and a veteran of UN climate talks, said: "We saw a call here in Glasgow for emergency actions to deal with the existential threat of climate change, and some important initiatives were launched, but whether enough countries raise their 2030 ambition enough to keep 1.5 deg C in reach will be the real test.

"The atmosphere responds to emissions - not COP decisions - and much work remains ahead."

Professor Tim Benton, director of environment and society at Chatham House, said "not enough has been done at this meeting to reduce emissions consistent with avoiding dangerous climate change in decades to come", pointing to current climate pledges that put the world on a path to dangerous warming of more than 2 deg C. He said words needed to be matched with an urgency to act.

The outcome of the summit is something Singapore must pay attention to as it will not be spared the impacts of climate change, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

"The discussion here today will require us to take more action. There are some obligations as a party under this agreement, we have to do our part," she told the media.

The pact calls on all nations to be more ambitious with their climate plans and asks those that have not submitted new or updated plans to do so by next year. It urges nations to strengthen the 2030 targets and align them with the 1.5 deg C goal by the end of next year.

Nations also agreed to "phase down" polluting coal and phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies. Fossil fuel support runs into hundreds of billions of dollars a year, from electricity cost relief to tax breaks for oil and gas firms.

Slashing fossil fuel use is crucial in limiting global warming. But for some developing nations, they will need time and support to shift to cleaner energy sources.

India, backed by China, made a last-minute request to change the wording for coal to "phase down" instead of "phase out".

Despite the weaker language, the pact sends a strong signal to the industry, some said, reflecting growing world pressure to phase out fossil fuels, especially coal.

Ms Jennifer Morgan, executive director of campaign group Greenpeace International, said: "They changed a word but they can't change the signal coming out of this COP, that the era of coal is ending."

Glasgow also sealed years of negotiations on carbon markets, in which nations and companies can trade emissions offsets from projects such as renewable energy investments and restoration of rainforests.

This could potentially unlock trillions of dollars into wind farms, green buildings and steps to halt the destruction of nature - projects that could help developing nations cut reliance on fossil fuels.

More than 140 countries, including Singapore, also committed to "halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030".

Stronger policies and 2030 targets will help unlock the trillions of dollars of investment needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, said Ms Rebecca Mikula-Wright, chief executive of the Investor Group on Climate Change.

"The commitments that have come out ahead and as part of Glasgow have been significant, but global action is still falling short," she said.