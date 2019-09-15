Climate goals at risk amid slow progress in carbon capture projects

OXFORD (England) • Capturing the gases that warm the planet and storing them below ground is a key part of many plans to keep climate change in check.

But scientists, industry officials and environmentalists warn that very little progress has been made on this.

In Europe, the capacity to store carbon dioxide - sucked from power plants, industries or straight from the air - is only at a thousandth of what is needed, emissions storage researcher Andrew Cavanagh at the University of Edinburgh told Reuters.

This is a problem as countries across the region set increasingly ambitious goals to virtually eliminate their heat-trapping emissions in the coming decades.

Britain in June pledged to target "net zero" emissions by 2050.

The country is pouring £26 million (S$44.6 million) into carbon capture projects in a bid to spur technology that officials see as key to meeting the new climate goal.

Worldwide, such projects would either put captured carbon dioxide into long-term storage below the Earth's surface or deep in oceans - or try to turn the emissions into products such as fuels, chemicals or aggregate needed for concrete.

The International Energy Agency expects that 7 per cent of the emissions reductions needed by 2040 will come from such plants, as the world struggles to slash emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 to meet Paris Agreement climate goals.

But without an effective system to charge those who produce emissions for the cost of cleaning them up - as "carbon pricing" remains limited - such technologies are struggling to take off commercially in Europe, experts said at an event in Oxford, England, last week on efforts to rapidly slash emissions.

Changing that may require governments to absorb more of the cost of researching, developing and deploying the technology, said Mr David Hawkins, director of climate policy for the Natural Resources Defence Council, a green group.

Governments could offer tax breaks or, more controversially, demand that fuel producers, for instance, use the technology to remove a small share of the emissions they create in an effort to drive it forward, Mr Hawkins said.

However, Professor Nick Eyre, director of the UK Centre for Research into Energy Demand Solutions, said that reducing emissions, not trying to capture them, was still the best way to curb climate risk.

"Why would you want to do something difficult and expensive if you can do something cheap and easy?" he pointed out.

Mr Hawkins said carbon capture and storage technologies should be considered primarily as a "damage management technique" - similar to car seat belts and airbags - as the world rushes to avert a climate crash. "If we didn't have them, we could face a worse death toll."

REUTERS