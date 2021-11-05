Climate change adaptation faces implementation, financing hurdles

With some climate impacts now irreversible, the United Nations is urging countries to design their cities and economies in ways that will boost their resilience to changing weather patterns caused by global heating.

A new report published yesterday by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) found that while there is an increasing number of plans for climate change adaptation, their financing and implementation are still lagging.

It estimated that adaptation costs in developing nations are five to 10 times greater than public funds currently available for them.

UNEP said in its adaptation gap report, released during the COP26 climate summit, that the gap is widening. If action is not taken to reduce the amount of planet-warming emissions, climate impacts could get worse.

It added that the pandemic has disrupted adaptation planning and disaster risk finances, with national adaptation plans hampered by health restrictions, as well as by the political and budgetary focus on immediate pandemic responses.

"Budgets for emergency disaster risk management have been depleted, raising concerns about a reduction in adaptive capacity for subsequent health emergencies and climate shocks," UNEP said in its report.

Climate change adaptation refers to efforts to reduce climate impact, such as rising sea levels, on communities. They include coastal protection measures that can prevent flooding from sea level rise, indoor farms so crops are less affected by changing weather patterns or drainage systems that can deal with intense deluges brought about by more erratic rainfall.

UNEP executive director Inger Andersen said: "Even if we were to turn off the tap on greenhouse gas emissions today, the impacts of climate change would be with us for many decades to come."

In August, the UN's climate science body - the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change - said in a report that climate change is widespread, rapid and intensifying, with some impacts, such as sea level rise, now irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years.

These impacts are already being felt at just 1.1 deg C of warming above pre-industrial times.

The aim of the Paris Agreement, which nations adopted in 2015, is to keep warming under 2 deg C - preferably 1.5 deg C - above pre-industrial levels. Countries are meeting in Glasgow to agree on a set of rules that will help translate the aims of the agreement into action.

A key issue is climate finance. Poorer nations want wealthier ones to make good on a pledge they made over a decade ago to channel US$100 billion (S$135 billion) in annual climate finance by this year to green the economies of the poorer countries and help them adapt to climate impacts. But in 2019, this reached only US$79.6 billion.

The UNEP report found costs of adaptation for developing nations could be much higher - likely at the higher end of an estimated US$140 billion to US$300 billion per year by 2030, and US$280 billion to US$500 billion per year by 2050.

Dr Arjuna Dibley, a researcher at the Oxford Sustainable Law Programme and co-author of the report, told The Straits Times that the report focuses on developing countries as they have historically contributed the least to climate change but, in many cases, are the most severely impacted by it.

"Developing country governments and communities may also have the fewest resources to invest in resilience," added the director at climate change investment and advisory firm Pollination.

"The extent to which developing countries adapt to climate change will also have direct spillover impacts for developed countries."

He cited how forest fires in Indonesia could affect Singapore's air quality, adding: "As a major importer of food, Singapore's food security is tied to that of some of its neighbours. In this context, working with your neighbours on climate change adaptation can be both strategically and morally the right thing to do."