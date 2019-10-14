Climate change activists target London's financial district

LONDON (REUTERS) - Climate change activists targeted London's financial district on Monday (Oct 14) blocking Bank junction, vowing a day of disruption for major institutions which they said were financing an environmental catastrophe.

Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked the streets around Bank in the heart of the City of London.

"The City of London is a preeminent nexus of power in the global system that is killing our world," said Carolina Rosa, spokesman for Extinction Rebellion.

Extinction Rebellion rose to prominence in April when it caused traffic chaos in central London for 11 days.

The group, which promotes a rebellion against the political, economic and social structure of the modern world to avert the worst devastation outlined by scientists studying climate, is engaged in two weeks of civil disobedience in London.

"There are currently protesters blocking roads around Bank Junction," the City of London Police said on Twitter, which has previously warned of disruptive protests on Monday.

A total of 1,307 volunteers from the group were arrested at various protests in London last week. A further 1,463 volunteers have been arrested in another 20 cities, including Brussels, Amsterdam, New York, Sydney and Toronto, according to the group's tally.

On Saturday a group of 400 scientists released a joint declaration in support of Extinction Rebellion's civil disobedience campaign that is aimed at forcing governments to take rapid action to tackle climate change, warning that failure could inflict "incalculable human suffering."

"We believe that the continued governmental inaction over the climate and ecological crisis now justifies peaceful and non-violent protest and direct action, even if this goes beyond the bounds of the current law," the group's statement said.