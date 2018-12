Delegates from nearly 200 nations yesterday began two weeks of talks to come up with a rule book on meeting the big challenge of fighting global warming.

There are low expectations on what could be achieved at Katowice, at the heart of Poland's coal region, since the landmark 2015 Paris deal to shift away from fossil fuels.

A key issue on the table is how the fight against climate change is funded, with developed and developing nations still worlds apart in their demands.

