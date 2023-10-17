Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained by police in London -witness

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is detained during an Oily Money Out and Fossil Free London protest in London, Britain, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is detained during an Oily Money Out and Fossil Free London protest in London, Britain, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is detained during an Oily Money Out and Fossil Free London protest in London, Britain, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and climate activists attend an Oily Money Out and Fossil Free London protest in London, Britain, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and climate activists attend an Oily Money Out and Fossil Free London protest, in London, Britain, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

LONDON - Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police in London on Tuesday, a Reuters witness reported, after she addressed protesters at a demonstration against oil and gas companies in the centre of the city.

Thunberg, who became the face of young climate activists worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018, has this year been detained by police or removed from protests in Sweden, Norway and Germany.

Video footage showed Thunberg, wearing a badge with the slogan 'Oily Money Out' standing calmly as two police officers spoke to her. One was seen holding her arm. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top