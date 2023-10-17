Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained by police in London -witness

LONDON - Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police in London on Tuesday, a Reuters witness reported, after she addressed protesters at a demonstration against oil and gas companies in the centre of the city.

Thunberg, who became the face of young climate activists worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018, has this year been detained by police or removed from protests in Sweden, Norway and Germany.

Video footage showed Thunberg, wearing a badge with the slogan 'Oily Money Out' standing calmly as two police officers spoke to her. One was seen holding her arm. REUTERS