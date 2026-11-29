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Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against a banquet organised by Le Canon Francais in Biarritz, south-western France, on Nov 28.

BIARRITZ, France - Clashes broke out on Nov 28 between police and antifascist protesters against a banquet financed by right-wing French billionaire Pierre-Edouard Sterin, leaving at least a dozen people injured and a police officer in hospital.

Several demonstrators, seven police officers and five attendees at the event in the south-western city of Biarritz were wounded in total, at a time of high tensions in a country where the far right is predicted to win power at the 2027 presidential elections.

The demonstrators accuse the event’s organisers of attempting to promote far-right values and French ultranationalism through the feasts.

A previous edition of the Le Canon francais banquet – where beret-wearing attendees sing the Marseillaise and munch on traditional French country fare – saw the opening of an investigation into Nazi salutes allegedly made by those in attendance.

Some 2,000 people had rallied against the Nov 28 event in the Basque country, according to the organisers, in a bid to prevent the banquet’s 1,500 or so invitees from entering the venue.

The police launched tear gas at the protesters to disperse them, an AFP correspondent saw, with some responding by firing fireworks at the officers.

“I stand for humanist and republican values. Le Canon francais is a movement led by Pierre-Edouard Sterin... who wants to promote far-right ideas,” Beatrice Larzabal, a trainer at a social work centre, told AFP, adding that she was “disheartened” by the police’s use of batons and tear gas.

Sterin, a self-described Catholic conservative, backs an alliance between the right and far right and has pledged to spend €150 million (S$211 million) over a decade to shape public debate and back political candidates.

Le Pen wades in

Speaking to France’s BFMTV broadcaster, Le Canon francais’s co-founder Geraud de la Tour denied the banquets conveyed any “political message” and criticised the protests.

“We have families with strollers at which excrement and urine were thrown,” De la Tour said. “At no point did we imagine such a level of violence.”

The hospitalised police officer was beaten with a makeshift wooden weapon by an unidentified attacker and would be off work for 10 days, prosecutor Mariel Garrigos said.

Garrigos accused “black bloc” elements of sowing chaos at the demonstration in an attempt to harm the police.

Riot mobile gendarmes seize a banner during a demonstration against a banquet organised by Le Canon Francais in Biarritz, south-western France, on Nov 28. PHOTO: AFP

The scenes prompted far-right leader Marine Le Pen, seen as the likeliest successor to President Emmanuel Macron, to complain of “grave violence from the far left”.

Biarritz’s mayor, French rugby legend Serge Blanco, condemned the clashes as “unacceptable” and “a far cry from the values of the Basque country, land of hospitality and freedom”. AFP