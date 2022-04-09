Civilians trickle out of Kramatorsk after station attack

KRAMATORSK, UKRAINE (AFP) - Minivans were headed to a church in Kramatorsk in east Ukraine on Saturday (April 9) morning to collect evacuees after a deadly rocket attack on a train station in the city.

Almost 80 people, most of them elderly, took shelter overnight in the building, not far from the terminal targeted in the strike on Friday.

"There were around 300 to 400 people who rushed here after the strike," Mr Yevgeny, a member of the protestant church, told AFP.

"They were traumatised. Half of them ran to shelter in the cellar, others wanted to leave as soon as possible. Some were evacuated by bus in the afternoon (on Friday). In the end, almost 80 stayed here and I hosted seven at my house," he said.

Evacuees slept on mattresses on the floor in the church and were offered breakfast by volunteers on Saturday morning as they waited for the bus to take them out of the path of a feared Russian offensive in the region.

Moscow denied responsibility for the rocket attack on Friday morning, which killed 52 and injured 109 people, according to the latest official count.

Six weeks into Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion, Moscow has shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine after stiff resistance ended plans to swiftly capture the capital Kyiv.

The stop in Kramatorsk was being used as the main evacuation hub for refugees from the parts of the eastern Donbas region still under Ukrainian control.

Twenty-four hours after the strike on Saturday morning, the train station was closed and the area cordoned off by police.

Cars charred by the explosion were still sat on the forecourt, while some of the station's blown-out windows had been boarded up.

A sizeable chunk of the rocket's twisted fuselage was still to be found on the grassy roundabout in front of the station.

In Kramatorsk, the night into Saturday and the morning were quiet. Regular heavy artillery explosions could be heard in the distance - towards the frontline to the north-west - but none nearby.