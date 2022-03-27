Civilians paying the price as safe corridors turn dangerous

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters the second month, civilians are paying the price for Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal war. The Russians continue to deny that they are targeting civilians but the hundreds of dead lining the streets of Mariupol tell a different story.

Across Ukraine, hospitals, schools, apartments, offices - places where ordinary people went about their daily lives - have been turned into rubble. Even a zoo has not been spared, with rockets landing near the animals in Mykolaiv city.