Civilians in eastern Ukraine urged to flee after rocket attack

KYIV • Ukraine yesterday called on civilians in the eastern Luhansk region to flee from amassing Russian forces after officials said more than 50 civilians trying to evacuate by rail from a neighbouring region were killed in a missile attack the previous day.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said some 30 per cent of residents still remain in cities and villages across the region and have been asked to evacuate.

Referring to Russia, Mr Gaidai told public television: "They are amassing forces for an offensive and we see the number of shelling has increased."

Ukraine has increasingly been warning that Russia plans intensified attacks in the country's east and south after withdrawing its troops from areas to the north of the capital, Kyiv. The United States said last week that Moscow probably plans to deploy tens of thousands of soldiers in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 10 humanitarian corridors have been agreed for the evacuation of people across the country, including for people to leave the southern besieged port of Mariupol by private transport.

Mariupol, with its strategic location on the coast of the Sea of Azov, has been battered by Russian strikes since the start of the war on Feb 24. Multiple attempts to agree on safe passage for buses to take supplies to Mariupol and bring out civilians have failed, with each side blaming the other.

The Russian Defence Ministry said yesterday that it transported more than 80 residents from the left bank district of Mariupol on Friday, the Russian RIA news agency reported.

"All people were taken to safe places," RIA cited a statement from the ministry as saying. "Residents who suffered from shelling were provided with qualified medical help by Russian servicemen."

Reuters could not immediately verify that.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" its neighbour. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext for war.

Meanwhile, minivans were headed to a church in Kramatorsk in east Ukraine yesterday morning to collect evacuees after a deadly rocket attack on a train station in the city. Almost 80 people, most of them elderly, took shelter overnight in the building not far from the terminal targeted in the strike on Friday.

"There were around 300 to 400 people who rushed here after the strike," Mr Yevgeny, a member of the Protestant church, told Agence France-Presse.

"They were traumatised. Half of them ran to shelter in the cellar, others wanted to leave as soon as possible. Some were evacuated by bus in the afternoon (on Friday). In the end, almost 80 stayed here and I hosted seven at my house."

Evacuees slept on mattresses on the floor in the church and were offered breakfast by volunteers yesterday morning as they waited for the bus to take them out of the path of a feared Russian offensive in the region.

Moscow denied responsibility for the rocket attack, which killed 52 people and injured 109, according to the latest official count.

Yesterday morning, 24 hours after the strike, the train station was closed and the area cordoned off by police. While the station in Kramatorsk is out of service, four trains are slated to leave from the nearby city of Slavyansk for the west of the country, according to the Ukrainian rail operator. Other local trains are also set to run, though departure details have yet to be shared for security reasons.

