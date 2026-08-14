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Civilian deaths in Ukraine jumped in July as Russia hit cities, UN says

Workers place bodies of residents into body bags after they were killed at a railway station, the site of Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine August 5, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Aug 14 - Civilian casualties from the war in Ukraine rose by nearly a third month-on-month in July, to the highest level since May 2022, as Russia struck towns and cities far from the battlefield with missiles and drones, the U.N. said on Friday.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said in a report that it had confirmed at least 437 civilians killed and 2,610 injured in July, a 30% rise from June and a 70% jump from the same month last year.

Long-range weapons, such as missiles and drones, remained the leading cause of civilian deaths last month, accounting for 38% of the total.

"Most casualties from these weapons occurred far from the frontline in urban centres," the U.N. report said.

BALLISTIC MISSILE ATTACKS

In recent months, Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine with ballistic missiles, which due to their speed and steep trajectory are much harder to intercept than drones or cruise missiles.

Ukraine has a chronic lack of U.S.-made Patriot interceptors needed to defend against these attacks. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urgently appealed to Washington this week for more supplies.

Russian glide bombs – an air-launched guided munition – became the second-largest cause of death. Civilian casualties from aerial bombardments increased by 143% month-on-month in July to 105 killed and 753 wounded.

The U.N. also noted a rise in the number of deaths from short-range drones near the frontline, which killed 111 people and wounded 710 in July, the highest monthly level since the war began in February 2022.

Residents in cities close to the battlefield – such as Kherson – have coined the term "safari" to refer to Russian drones "hunting down" civilians and vehicles in the streets.

Overall, Kyiv was the hardest-hit city, with a total of 54 civilians killed in July, followed by Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the U.N. said.

"The number of child casualties (17 killed; 166 injured) was the highest since April 2022," the report stated.

The figures also included 25 civilians killed and 50 wounded in parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia, the U.N. said. Due to increasingly limited publicly available information – the actual figure was probably significantly higher, it noted.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.

More than 16,000 civilians have been killed in nearly four-and-a-half years of fighting, according to the United Nations, the overwhelming majority of them Ukrainian.

Ukraine is also increasingly attacking Russia with drones and long-range missiles, some of which have caused civilian casualties, Russian authorities say.

On Monday, authorities said that a Ukrainian drone strike in the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk killed at least 13 people.

The Conflict Intelligence Team, an independent group that tracks the war, estimated that a total of 634 civilians were killed in July on both sides of the frontline. Reuters was not able to verify that figure independently. REUTERS