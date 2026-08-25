Straitstimes.com header logo

CIA director John Ratcliffe visiting Russia, US media reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CIA director John Ratcliffe (right) with US President Donald Trump. Ratcliffe’s reported Moscow visit comes as US-brokered talks aimed at ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have stalled.

CIA director John Ratcliffe (right) with US President Donald Trump. Ratcliffe’s reported Moscow visit comes as US-brokered talks aimed at ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have stalled.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • CIA Director John Ratcliffe has reportedly visited Moscow, marking his first known trip to Russia as CIA chief, according to US media sources.
  • Flight data showed a US military aircraft travelled from the US to Latvia and then to Moscow, supporting reports of Ratcliffe's visit.
  • The visit occurs amid stalled US-brokered talks to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing tensions involving Iran and Moscow.

AI generated

WASHINGTON – US Central Intelligence Agency director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow on Aug 25 for meetings, in what would be his first known visit to Russia as CIA head, US media reported.

The purpose of the reported visit was not immediately clear, and there was no immediate comment from the CIA or the White House when contacted by AFP.

CBS News quoted sources familiar with the matter as confirming Ratcliffe’s trip, while Axios separately reported on the visit quoting two US officials.

Data from tracking site Flightradar24 had earlier shown a US military C-17 travelling from the United States to Latvia and then on to Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.

The data showed the same plane leaving Moscow several hours later.

When asked earlier on Aug 25 about the arrival of a US military plane in Moscow, the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did “not have such information”.

The alleged visit comes amid escalating tensions in the Ukraine war, and as US-brokered talks aimed at ending the four-and-a-half year conflict remain at a standstill.

Civilian casualties in Ukraine soared to their highest since 2022 in July, according to UN data, while Kyiv has ramped up retaliatory strikes deep inside Russia.

The United States and Russia have also reached an impasse on nuclear arms control – their last nuclear arms limitation treaty, New START, expired in February. AFP

More on this topic
US military transport plane lands in Moscow, Kremlin says it has no information yet
Man detained over Berlin gun stash suspected of being part of Russian network, Spiegel says
See more on

United States

Russia

Ukraine

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.