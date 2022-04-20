Chinese envoy says early conflict resolution key to ending humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (XINHUA) - The fundamental way to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is to put an early end to the conflict, China's permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Tuesday (April 19).

"We call on Russia and Ukraine to adhere to the general direction of dialogue and negotiation, continuously narrow differences, and accumulate conditions for a ceasefire," Mr Zhang told the Security Council meeting on the humanitarian issue of Ukraine.

On the protection of civilians, Mr Zhang said that every effort must be made to reduce the harm to civilians caused by conflict.

"China once again calls on all parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint, strictly abide by international humanitarian law, protect civilians and civilian facilities, and facilitate evacuation and humanitarian assistance operations," said the envoy.

"The parties concerned should strengthen communication on humanitarian issues, and conduct coordination and cooperation on issues such as opening humanitarian corridors and organising the safe evacuation of personnel," he added.

China appreciates the fact that the neighbouring countries of Ukraine have provided "safe havens and humanitarian assistance," he said.

Speaking about sanctions, the envoy said: "We must pay attention to and eliminate the negative impact of sanctions."

"The vast number of developing countries that are not parties to the conflict have paid a heavy price for it. This is neither fair nor reasonable. The international community should strengthen coordination to keep food and energy supplies and prices stable, and avoid unnecessary export restrictions," Mr Zhang said.

He pointed out that "arbitrary freeze of foreign exchange reserves of other countries also constitutes a violation of sovereignty, and is tantamount to weaponizing economic interdependence."

He called for an early end to such practices as they "undermine the foundation of world economic stability and bring new uncertainties and risks to international relations."