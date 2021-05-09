China's vaccine efforts get a shot in the arm as WHO approves Sinopharm's drug

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved for emergency use a Covid-19 vaccine from China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm, bolstering Beijing's push for a bigger role in inoculating the world.

The vaccine, one of two main Chinese coronavirus shots that have already been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and elsewhere, is the first developed by a non-Western country to win WHO backing.

It is also the first time the WHO has given emergency use approval to a Chinese vaccine for any infectious disease.

Earlier last week, separate WHO experts had expressed concern about the quality of data the company had provided on side effects.

A WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators that a product is safe and effective. It also allows it to be included in Covax, a global programme to provide vaccines mainly for poor countries, which is facing supply problems.

"This expands the list of Covid-19 vaccines that Covax can buy, and gives countries confidence to expedite their own regulatory approval, and to import and administer a vaccine," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Friday.

Senior WHO adviser Bruce Aylward said it will be up to Sinopharm to say how many doses it can provide to the programme, but added: "They are looking at trying to provide substantial support, make substantial doses available while at the same time of course trying to serve China's population."

WHO had earlier given emergency approval to Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. It has also given approval to Moderna's shot.

"This... signifies that the quality, safety, efficacy and accessibility of Sinopharm CNBG's Covid-19 vaccine meet the requirements of WHO standards, which will contribute more Chinese power to the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," Sinopharm said in a statement published yesterday.

The decision to approve Sinopharm's vaccine was taken by the WHO's technical advisory group, which had been meeting since April 26 to review the latest clinical data and manufacturing practices.

"Its easy storage requirements make it highly suitable for low-resource settings," said the WHO.

Dr Tedros said that, following the approval, its separate Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (Sage) has recommended that adults over 18 receive two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

"On the basis of all available evidence, WHO recommends the vaccine for adults 18 years and older, in a two-dose schedule with a spacing of three to four weeks," it said in a statement.

The vaccine, developed by Beijing Biological Products Institute, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group, has an estimated efficacy of 79 per cent for all age groups, it said.

Dr Alejandro Cravioto, Sage panel chairman, said: "The information we have for people over 60 is still very scarce. There is no reason to think the vaccine would behave differently in this older age group."

But, in noting gaps in clinical data, he said that Sinopharm or the national authorities should monitor people over 60, those with co-morbidities and pregnant women after vaccination.

The health organisation also said it could reach a decision on China's other main Covid-19 vaccine, made by Sinovac Biotech, this week. The technical experts reviewed it last Wednesday.

Sinopharm, which has two Covid-19 vaccines approved in China, has supplied more than 200 million doses at home and abroad, and Sinovac has shipped over 300 million doses of its shot worldwide, including at home.

Both companies' vaccines have been exported to many countries, particularly in Latin America, Asia and Africa, many of which have had difficulty securing supplies of vaccines developed in the West.

