China's top climate envoy: US, China will improve climate cooperation

China's climate negotiator in Glascow, Xie Zhenhua, said China and the US had reached agreement on a joint declaration.
GLASGOW (REUTERS) - China's top climate negotiator on Wednesday (Nov 10) said Beijing was committed to improving cooperation with Washington on climate action.

Speaking through an interpreter, Xie Zhenhua told reporters at the UN climate conference in Glasgow that China would strengthen its emissions-cutting targets, and intended to develop a national plan on methane.

Xie said the United States and China reached agreement on Wednesday afternoon on a joint declaration, which would be released.

He also said both countries wanted to do more to stop deforestation.

