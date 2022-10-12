China's tech manipulation poses threat to world: British spy chief

LONDON - China is using its financial and scientific muscle to manipulate technologies in a manner that risks global security, Britain's top cyberspy was expected to say on Tuesday, warning that Beijing's actions could represent "a huge threat to us all".

Mr Jeremy Fleming, director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spy agency, is expected to say in his speech that the Chinese leadership is seeking to use technologies such as digital currencies and its BeiDou satellite navigation network to tighten its grip over its citizens while spreading its influence abroad.

"They seek to secure their advantage through scale and through control," Mr Fleming will say in the lecture at the Royal United Services Institute think-tank, according to extracts released by his office. "This means they see opportunities to control the Chinese people rather than looking for ways to support and unleash their citizens' potential. They see nations as either potential adversaries or potential client states, to be threatened, bribed, or coerced."

The remarks will be Mr Fleming's latest public warnings about China's behaviour and aspirations.

Last year, he said the West faced a battle to ensure China did not dominate important emerging tech such as artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics.

Mr Fleming will say that the Chinese leadership is driven by a fear of its own citizens, of freedom of speech, of free trade and open technological standards and alliances, "the whole open, democratic order and the international rules-based system".

That fear, combined with China's strength, was driving it "into actions that could represent a huge threat to us all", he will say.

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the claims had "no basis in fact".

"China's financial and technological development is aimed at making a better life for the Chinese people, and is not aimed at anyone and does not constitute a threat," Ms Mao Ning told reporters at a regular press briefing.

"Harbouring a China threat theory and provoking confrontation is both detrimental to others and harmful to oneself," she added.

Mr Fleming will also highlight technologies where he says China is seeking to gain leverage, such as its development of a centralised, digital currency to allow it to monitor the transactions of users, as well as to possibly evade the sort of sanctions Russia has faced since its invasion of Ukraine.

He will also point to BeiDou, China's answer to the US-owned GPS navigation system.

"Many believe China is building a powerful anti-satellite capability, with a doctrine of denying other nations access to space in the event of a conflict," he will say. "And there are fears the technology could be used to track individuals."

Mr Fleming also told BBC Radio on Tuesday that Britain would expect to see indicators if Russia was starting to consider deploying its nuclear arsenal in its war with Ukraine, repeating that any talk of using such weapons was highly dangerous.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far stayed within established military doctrine of not using nuclear weapons, Mr Fleming said, but his agency would be looking out for signs that this could change.

"I would hope that we will see indicators if they started to go down that path," he said, without stating what those indicators could be.

REUTERS