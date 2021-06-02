China's Sinovac vaccine gets WHO nod

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) said yesterday it has approved a Covid-19 vaccine made by drugmaker Sinovac Biotech for emergency use listing, paving the way for a second Chinese shot to be used in poor countries.

A WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators on a product's safety and efficacy.

It will also allow the shot to be included in Covax, the global programme to provide vaccines mainly for poor countries, which faces major supply problems due to an Indian export suspension.

On Monday, Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had said that when the WHO approves the Sinovac vaccine under its emergency use listing, a licensed healthcare institution can apply to the Health Ministry to draw on Singapore's existing stock of 200,000 doses.

This is via the special access route under the therapeutic products regulations, which is an existing avenue to import and supply unregistered medicines to address medical needs in unique and special circumstances.

Through this route, vaccines on the emergency use listing can be brought in by private licensed healthcare institutions in Singapore to administer to individuals in the city state, said Mr Ong during a multi-ministry task force press conference.

WHO's independent panel of experts said in a statement that it recommended Sinovac's vaccine for adults over 18, with a second dose two to four weeks later.

There was no upper age limit as data suggested the vaccine is likely to have a protective effect in older people.

The WHO's technical advisory group, which began meeting on May 5, took the decision after reviewing the latest clinical data on the Sinovac vaccine's safety and efficacy, as well as the company's manufacturing practices.

Branded CoronaVac in some regions, it is the second Chinese-developed vaccine to win such WHO listing to combat Covid-19, after the May 7 approval of a shot developed by state-backed Sinopharm.

A third Chinese vaccine, produced by CanSino Biologics, has submitted clinical trial data, but no WHO review has been scheduled.

Sinovac said that it had supplied more than 600 million doses of its vaccine at home and abroad as at end-May.

Over 430 million doses have been administered.

Vaccine efficacy results showed that the vaccine prevented symptomatic disease in 51 per cent of those vaccinated and prevented severe Covid-19 and hospitalisation in 100 per cent of the studied population, the WHO said.

The WHO's separate Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (Sage) had said previously in a review document that vaccine efficacy in multi-country phase three clinical trials ranged from 51 per cent to 84 per cent.

Indonesia's Health Ministry said on May 12 that its study of 120,000 healthcare workers who had received the vaccine found it was 94 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic disease.

In a preliminary evaluation, the Sage panel found that the shot was efficacious in preventing Covid-19 in adults under 60, but that some quality data on the risk of serious adverse effects was lacking.

China has already deployed hundreds of millions of doses of both Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines at home and exported them to many countries, particularly in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

REUTERS