China team banned from viewing Queen's coffin: BBC report

LONDON - A Chinese delegation visiting Britain to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will be barred from viewing her coffin at the lying-in-state vigil inside Parliament in London, the BBC reported on Friday.

Some British parliamentarians had raised concerns about inviting representatives from China after a number of lawmakers were sanctioned by Beijing for criticising alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang. China denies any such abuses.

The BBC said, without citing sources, that it understood the Chinese government delegation had been banned from attending the lying-in-state after the Speaker of Parliament refused them access to Westminster Hall due to the Chinese sanctions.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Liz Truss has said it is for Buckingham Palace to set out the guest list after taking advice from the foreign office which, according to convention, invites representatives from nations with which Britain has diplomatic relations.

China has been invited to the Queen's funeral on Monday, with Vice-President Wang Qishan expected to attend.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Mao Ning told a briefing in Beijing that she had not yet seen the BBC report.

"The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is an important event for the United Kingdom. Foreign delegations participating in the event upon invitation from the United Kingdom is a sign of respect to the Queen and the importance accorded to (relations with) the United Kingdom," she said.

As the host, Britain "should uphold diplomatic protocols and proper manners to guests".

A host of world leaders and dignitaries will be attending the funeral.

On Friday, King Charles, his sister Princess Anne, and brothers Princes Andrew and Edward kept a silent vigil at the Queen's coffin. On Saturday, the Queen's eight grandchildren will also stand vigil.

Meanwhile, thousands of mourners patiently queued for the opportunity to pass by the coffin and pay their last respects to the monarch.

As at Friday morning, the line stretched back almost 8km and people were facing at least a 14-hour wait to reach the hall.

The government temporarily closed the queue, which snaked along the south side of the River Thames, after it reached capacity.

Officials expect about 750,000 people to view the coffin before the lying-in-state ends at 6.30am on Monday.

Mr Malcolm Keyte, 78, from Surrey, England, queued for nearly 10 hours with his two daughters. "We just want to pay our respects and our thanks," he said. "She was a wonderful lady who served the country very well, very loyally, for very many years."

London's Heathrow Airport has said it will cancel 15 per cent of its flight schedule on Monday to reduce noise over the British capital and guarantee that the skies will be quiet during a two-minute silence at the end of the funeral.

Monday has been declared a national holiday, with shops and supermarkets closed and a range of other economic activities coming to a halt. Thousands of people face cancelled doctor appointments or operations.

