China says Vice-President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

SHANGHAI - Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on Saturday.

The announcement comes after the BBC reported that a Chinese delegation visiting London to attend the Queen's funeral would not be allowed to view her coffin at the lying-in-state vigil inside Parliament.

Some parliamentarians had raised concerns about inviting representatives from China after several British lawmakers were sanctioned by Beijing for criticising alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China denies any such abuses.

The BBC said, without citing sources, it understood that the Chinese government delegation was banned from attending the lying-in-state after the Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament refused it access to Westminster Hall on the parliamentary estate due to the Chinese sanctions.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Liz Truss has said it is for Buckingham Palace to set out the guest list after taking advice from the foreign office, which, according to convention, invites representatives from nations with which Britain has diplomatic relations.

China is invited to the Queen's funeral.

