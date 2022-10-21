China’s ‘hostile behaviour’ prompts EU to explore strategy shift

BRUSSELS – European Union leaders urged member states to be more alert to the risks of China’s behaviour and warned against diverging approaches when dealing with Beijing, as the bloc confronts whether it needs to change how it deals with the nation.

“In the past we’ve been too complacent as European countries,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told reporters on Friday ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels. “It’s normal that we maintain a relation with China but as always said, it’s a relation that’s very diversified on different topics,” he said, adding that in some domains we see “hostile behaviour.”

EU leaders were expected to discuss China as well as the war in Ukraine and the economy on their second day of a summit in Brussels. The meeting comes after the bloc’s foreign policy arm recommended strengthening the EU’s approach to China.

Earlier this week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said China was increasingly becoming a “tough competitor”, while reaffirming the bloc’s approach to treating the nation as a partner, competitor and systemic rival.

“With China it’s the same as with Russia,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said. “It’s in their interest that we’re divided, it’s in our interest that we’re united and talk with one voice.”

Ms Kallas said a united approach toward China was critical for small countries given they “don’t have that power to have separate relationships” and added any separate deals with China would weaken the bloc. Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins echoed Ms Kallas, saying “China is best dealt with when we are 27 not when we are one and one vis-a-vis China.” BLOOMBERG