China ready to work with Russia to uphold multilateral system

ROME • China is ready to work with Russia to uphold multilateralism and oppose "false democracy" and "new Cold War", Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi said while meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Mr Wang, who is also Foreign Minister, recalled the intensive contacts between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as well as their participation in diplomatic events via video link in the last two months.

Such activities fully demonstrated the two countries' support for each other and effectively promoted their pragmatic cooperation, and actively led major international agendas, Mr Wang said on Saturday at the meeting with Mr Lavrov.

China highly values President Putin's remarks that China is Russia's most reliable comprehensive strategic partner of coordination, Mr Wang said, adding that China is willing to work with Russia to promote the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind, uphold multilateralism and oppose "small circles", "false democracy" and "new Cold War".

The new Cold War has often been used in the West to describe the US-China rivalry.

Mr Lavrov told Mr Wang that the recent frequent interactions between their two heads of state have pushed Russia-China relations to a historic new high.

The two sides agreed to better coordinate anti-Covid-19 measures, curb any cross-border spread of the pandemic, and provide convenience for personnel exchanges and trade amid regular efforts to prevent and control the disease.

China and Russia also agreed to strengthen communication and coordination under such multilateral frameworks as the United Nations and the Group of 20, and jointly safeguard the norms of international relations and the legitimate rights and interests of the two countries.

The two sides agreed to take China's presidency of the emerging-market bloc of Brics, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, next year as an opportunity to further deepen Brics cooperation.

Both sides also agreed to strengthen coordination on issues such as Afghanistan and the Iran nuclear deal, so as to jointly safeguard regional security and stability.

Both countries expressed grave concerns over the establishment of the trilateral security partnership of Aukus and its cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines. China and Russia said Aukus is a typical military group, and the attempt of the three countries - the United States with Australia and the United Kingdom - to forge a "small circle" is doomed to fail because it is against the trend of times featuring peace, cooperation and development.

France has been at pains to emphasise that Aukus was a wake-up call for European Union states.

Commenting on next month's virtual Leaders' Summit for Democracy convened by US President Joe Biden, China and Russia said they will make clear their positions and expound correct views on democracy, development and human rights to the international community.

Democracy is a common value of mankind and a right of people in all countries, rather than an exclusive privilege of a few, Mr Wang said.

Forcing other countries to accept a unilaterally recognised so-called "democracy" will only lead to even more problems, he said.

He noted that it is a move against democracy to label other countries as "authoritarian" just because they choose different paths to achieve democracy.

