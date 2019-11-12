China, Greece sign 16 deals, with eye on deeper economic ties

ATHENS • Greece and China yesterday signed 16 agreements in sectors such as energy, agriculture, tourism and ports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is on an official visit to Greece for follow-up meetings with Greek officials, after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited China last week as the head of a delegation of more than 60 businessmen. At the time, the two leaders said they wanted to expand relations between two of the world's oldest civilisations.

China and Greece "are natural partners" in the creation of China's Belt and Road Initiative, Mr Xi said after meeting Mr Mitsotakis yesterday.

The two countries will cooperate in many sectors and "we want to strengthen the transit role of Piraeus Port to expand bilateral trade and to invest in energy, transportation and the banking sector", the Chinese President added.

Greece is one of the backers of the plan for a massive network of ports, railways, roads and industrial parks spanning Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe that will see trillions invested in new infrastructure across 126 countries.

Mr Mitsotakis said: "We're opening a road that will soon become a freeway as our cooperation will be significantly enforced." The common goal of both countries is for half a million Chinese tourists to visit Greece in 2021, he added.

An agreement in agriculture will see the export to China of Greek kiwi fruit as well as saffron from Kozani, a move that will boost the local economy of the small northern Greek town.

In the energy sector, the State Grid Corporation of China officially expressed interest in a tender for linking the island of Crete to the mainland's power network, while a separate deal was signed for Chinese participation in a 50MW Minos solar project on Crete.

Mr Xi and Mr Mitsotakis were to visit Chinese shipping giant Cosco's Piraeus Port container terminal operations - the largest Chinese investment in Greece to date - together late yesterday.

The Greek government recently approved Cosco's €612 million (S$919 million) plan for the port that will see the expansion of the cruise terminal, a new passenger terminal and a logistics zone.

One of the agreements yesterday was for both sides to work to overcome any obstacles to implementing the investment. The European Investment Bank is lending Cosco €100 million to partially finance the project, with guarantees from the Export-Import Bank of China.

Chinese lenders, including Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), are also expected to contribute. A Bank of China branch started operating in Athens on Nov 1, and ICBC is establishing an office there.

