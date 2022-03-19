China envoy urges all parties to show restraint, prevent worsening crisis

UNITED NATIONS • A Chinese envoy has called on all parties to the Ukraine conflict to exercise restraint so as to prevent a humanitarian crisis of an even larger scale.

Mr Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said his country is deeply worried about the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine and saddened by the reported rise in civilian casualties and refugees.

The pressing task now is to call for maximum restraint from all parties so as to prevent the occurrence of a larger-scale humanitarian crisis, he said.

China supports the work by the relevant parties in maintaining communication, ensuring safe and unimpeded humanitarian corridors, and further facilitating personnel evacuation and humanitarian assistance, he told a Security Council meeting on the Ukraine refugee issue on Thursday.

The number of refugees and displaced persons caused by the conflict is still on the rise, bringing a huge impact on Ukraine and the surrounding countries.

China supports relevant UN agencies in conducting operations and mobilising the international community to assist all those in need, he said.

In the recent past, some people of African or Middle Eastern descent encountered difficulties during evacuation. All refugees, regardless of colour, race or religion, shall be accorded the necessary protection under international refugee law, he said.

The Red Cross Society of China has provided Ukraine with three batches of humanitarian supplies, with the third batch containing milk powder and quilts for children, he added.

Meanwhile, a Chinese foreign ministry official met Russia's ambassador to China on Thursday to exchange views on bilateral relations, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

Mr Cheng Guoping, Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Affairs at China's foreign ministry, met Mr Andrey Denisov of Russia and exchanged views on bilateral counter-terrorism and security cooperation, according to the statement.

XINHUA, REUTERS