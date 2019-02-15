China cancels trade talks with UK over warship threat

LONDON • Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua has cancelled trade talks with Britain's Finance Minister Philip Hammond, after Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson threatened to deploy an aircraft carrier in Beijing's backyard, The Sun newspaper reported yesterday.

Mr Hu was due to hold trade talks with Mr Hammond this weekend. Instead, the newspaper said, Mr Hu cancelled the talks in protest against Mr Williamson's fiery speech.

Mr Williamson had said on Monday that Britain must be prepared to boost its "lethality", and threatened to send the warship to the Pacific in response to Beijing's military ambitions.

The speech appears to have been seen by both No. 10 Downing Street and the Treasury before Mr Williamson gave it, a defence source told The Sun.

Another source told the newspaper: "There is huge anger across the Cabinet. Gavin was partially inciting a war - the team knew China wouldn't be happy."

During the planned trade talks, China had been expected to lift bans on British poultry and cosmetics which have not been tested on animals, opening up access to markets worth an estimated £10.2 billion (S$17.8 billion) over five years.

However, China offered only junior officials for the trade talks, ending hopes that two memorandums of understanding would be signed.

British officials have embarked on a frantic round of diplomacy to try and get the talks back on track for this weekend, The Sun reported.

The deals would have been a much-needed boost for Prime Minister Theresa May's government, which is scrambling to drum up trade ties ahead of Britain's departure from the European Union.