China and India call for negotiated end to Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS, United States - China and India on Saturday called at the United Nations for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for Russia, with which they have close relations.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on both Russia and Ukraine to "keep the crisis from spilling over" and from affecting developing countries.

"China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis. The pressing priority is to facilitate talks for peace," Mr Wang said.

"The fundamental solution is to address the legitimate security concerns of all parties and build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture."

During his visit to the UN, Mr Wang met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in their first talks since the war began.

Mr Wang told Mr Kuleba that the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected... the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported", the Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Chinese "concerns" about Ukraine during a meeting with his counterpart Xi Jinping.

No major nation has rallied behind Russia, including China, which just days before the February invasion of Ukraine had vowed an "unbreakable" bond with Mr Putin.

US officials have been heartened by what they see as China's lack of concrete backing for the war and say that Beijing has declined requests to send military equipment, forcing Russia to rely on North Korea and Iran as its own supplies dwindle.

China's reaction to Russia is being closely watched for clues on its approach to Taiwan, an island that Beijing claims as its territory.

Addressing the General Assembly, where only Beijing and not Taipei has a seat, Mr Wang took a firm line in insisting on "reunification" with Taiwan. "We must combat Taiwan independence separatist activities with the firmest resolve and take the most forceful steps to oppose external interference," he said.

"Any move to obstruct China's reunification is bound to be crushed by the wheels of history," he added.

Beijing says Taiwan has historically been part of China and the mainland's defeated nationalists fled to Taipei after losing the civil war in 1949.

But Taiwan administers itself and many people in Taiwan do not see a connection with China, although the Taipei leadership has stopped short of formally declaring independence.

India, unlike China, has a warm relationship with the US but it has historic ties with Russia, its traditional defence supplier.

"As the Ukraine conflict continues to rage, we are often asked whose side we are on," said India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"Our answer, each time, is straight and honest - India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there," he said.

"We are on the side that calls for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out."

