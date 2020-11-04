Children found alive days after Turkey quake

IZMIR (Turkey) • A young girl was rescued from the rubble of a building in the western Turkish city of Izmir yesterday, one day after a three-year-old girl was pulled out alive from a collapsed building following a 6.6-magnitude quake.

Rescuers heard the screams of Ayda Gezgin - said to be four years old - from under the rubble and managed to pull her out hours later.

She was taken out on a stretcher as emergency teams continued to search five apartment blocks for survivors.

Images showed a rescue worker hugging Ayda after she was found under the debris, covered in dust. Crowds in the area applauded workers after they carried away the young girl.

"She smiled, she was waiting for us," said rescue worker Levent Onur, who was among those who pulled Ayda out. The child had been stuck behind a washing machine that shielded her from injury.

"The name of our miracle after 91 hours is Ayda. Thank God," Cabinet minister Murat Kurum said in a Twitter post.

On Monday, another young girl was rescued from a collapsed building nearly three days after the quake hit the Aegean Sea off Izmir last Friday.

Three-year-old Elif Perincek was pulled from the rubble and carried by rescue workers on a stretcher to an ambulance. Elif is now recovering in hospital.

Her two sisters and a brother were rescued along with their mother last Saturday, but one of the children subsequently died.

The quake was the deadliest to hit Turkey in nearly a decade, killing 102 people in Izmir and two teenagers on the Greek island of Samos, the authorities said. The quake also injured 1,026 people, with 143 still receiving treatment.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 500 people died in a 2011 quake in the eastern city of Van, while another in January killed 41 in the eastern province of Elazig.

REUTERS