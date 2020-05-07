Children at risk as pandemic pushes them online, UN agency warns

GENEVA • Children are accessing the Internet at a younger age, spending more time online and facing a greater risk of cyber bullying as the Covid-19 pandemic keeps them at home, said a United Nations agency.

The Geneva-based International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimated that 1.5 billion children are out of school due to lockdown measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, forcing them to go online not only for their schooling but also for their social lives and hobbies.

"Many children are coming online earlier than their parents had intended, at much earlier ages, and without the necessary skills to protect themselves," Mrs Doreen Bogdan-Martin, an ITU director, said in an online briefing. "The other thing is the length (of time) children are spending online, whether simply for schooling or for entertainment, gaming, socialising... after their learning is completed."

The ITU, which develops standards and guidelines, is trying to accelerate the launch of recommendations for child protection online and aiming to release them over the next fortnight, Mrs Bogdan-Martin added.

Doctors and psychologists have already warned about the impact of the outbreak and said the anxiety-inducing spread of the virus may be traumatic for children.

But the ITU noted that the Internet is a "vital digital lifeline" and that the pandemic has highlighted the so-called "digital divide" between those with and without Internet access.

A lack of Internet access can be devastating for children's education, Mrs Bogdan-Martin said, adding that the ITU was working with the UN's children's fund to communicate via 2G technology.

"If there's one thing that the unprecedented events of the last few months have dramatically illustrated, it is the vital and essential importance of connectivity."

A total of 3.6 billion people do not have access to the Internet, the agency estimates, and many of those who do are paying too much or have poor connections.

REUTERS