‘Cherry on the cake’: Affluent families in Europe more inclined to have babies than the disadvantaged

If you are affluent, educated and well connected socially, you’re more likely to have children than someone who’s not. That is the finding of research conducted by European sociologists amid a sharp fall in fertility rates in the region and elsewhere.

Research professor Anna Rotkirch, director of the Population Research Institute at the Family Federation of Finland, told The Straits Times a reason for this could be that individuals may delay their decision to have a child till they are more certain about the future.