‘Cherry on the cake’: Affluent families in Europe more inclined to have babies than the disadvantaged

Parenthood is increasingly viewed as the final assurance in life, with individuals delaying it to reduce uncertainty. PHOTO: PIXABAY
Arvind Jayaram
Updated
May 27, 2024, 05:35 PM
Published
May 27, 2024, 05:02 PM
If you are affluent, educated and well connected socially, you’re more likely to have children than someone who’s not. That is the finding of research conducted by European sociologists amid a sharp fall in fertility rates in the region and elsewhere.  

Research professor Anna Rotkirch, director of the Population Research Institute at the Family Federation of Finland, told The Straits Times a reason for this could be that individuals may delay their decision to have a child till they are more certain about the future.

