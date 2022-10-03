Chechnya's Kadyrov says sending teenage sons to Ukraine front

MOSCOW - Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Monday he was sending three of his teenage sons - aged 14, 15 and 16 - to the Ukraine front.

"It's time to prove themselves in a real fight, I can only welcome this desire," Mr Kadyrov wrote on Telegram, posting a video of the young boys firing missiles in a shooting range.

"Soon they will go to the front line and will be on the most difficult sections of the contact line."

He said Akhmat (16), Eli (15) and Adam (14) have been trained for combat "almost from their youngest years" and insisted he was "not joking."

The video showed the boys in camouflage clothing and dark glasses, on tanks, guns strapped to their waists, shooting rocket launchers and machine guns.

At times the teenagers smile while shooting or made a thumbs-up gesture.

Mr Kadyrov, a former warlord who leads the Muslim-majority Chechnya republic, has been one of Russia's most vocal supporter of Mr Putin's Ukraine offensive.