Charles officially proclaimed Britain's new king

LONDON - King Charles pledged on Saturday to follow the example of his late mother, as he was officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch in a historic ceremony featuring centuries-old tradition and the pageantry of trumpets sounding amid gold brocade.

The death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, after 70 years on the throne, set in motion long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week.

King Charles, 73, succeeded his mother immediately. But an Accession Council met at St James's - the most senior royal palace in the United Kingdom built by order of Henry VIII in the 1530s - on Saturday to proclaim him as king.

The council - consisting of Privy Counsellors whose centuries-old role has been to advise the king - included the new king's son and heir, Prince William, wife Camilla, and Britain's new prime minister, Ms Liz Truss, who signed the proclamation of his accession.

Six former prime ministers, bishops and a host of politicians shouted "God save the King!" as the announcement was approved.

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me," King Charles said. "In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government, and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world," he added.

Later, on the Proclamation Gallery, a balcony above Friary Court of St James's Palace, the Garter King of Arms, Mr David White, accompanied by others in traditional heraldic outfits, read out the Principal Proclamation, as trumpeters sounded.

"Whereas it has pleased almighty God to call to his mercy our late sovereign lady, Queen Elizabeth the Second, of blessed and glorious memory, by whose decease the crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George," Mr White proclaimed.

Soldiers in traditional scarlet uniforms shouted, "Hip, hip, hurrah!" as Mr White called for three cheers for the king.

Watching on at St James's were a few hundred people allowed into the court, including small children on parents' shoulders, a woman clutching flowers and the elderly on mobility scooters.

King Charles is the 41st monarch in a line that traces its origins to the Norman King William the Conqueror, who captured the English throne in 1066.

Saturday's events reflected proclamations announcing new kings and queens that date back hundreds of years. It was the first proclamation of a monarch to be televised. And for most Britons, it was the first such event in their lifetime as Queen Elizabeth was the only monarch they have ever known.

King Charles himself was just three when his mother became queen in 1952.

Following the events at St James's, a military band led soldiers, heralds and men in ceremonial dress carrying standards and pikes through the ancient City of London to the Royal Exchange, the capital's first purpose-built trading centre that dates back to 1566, where the proclamation was read again.

The announcement was also set to be delivered in other capital cities of the United Kingdom - Edinburgh in Scotland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and Cardiff in Wales.

In Parliament, lawmakers lined up to swear oaths of allegiance to the new king, with Ms Truss among the first, led by the Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle.

The death of Queen Elizabeth has drawn an outpouring of tributes from at home and around the globe. Britain has declared a period of mourning until the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth.

The state funeral will be held on Sept 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, and King Charles announced on Saturday that it would be a public holiday.

