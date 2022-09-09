Charles becomes Britain's new king after Queen's peaceful death

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign took Britain from the age of steam to the era of the smartphone, and who oversaw the largely peaceful break-up of an empire that once spanned the globe, died on Thursday at the age of 96.

She died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland in the afternoon, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Ascending the throne in 1952, she led the United Kingdom through a time of political upheaval. She began her reign as head of an empire, albeit one in decline.

By the time of her death, the future of the UK itself was in doubt, with recurrent calls for independence in Scotland and Britain's exit from the European Union leading to renewed tension in Northern Ireland.

The Queen became the UK's longest-serving monarch in 2015, when she surpassed the record of Queen Victoria, who had ruled from 1837 to 1901.

Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, whom Queen Elizabeth described as her "strength and stay", died in April last year at 99.

Her eldest son Charles, 73, automatically succeeds her to the throne.

The White House expressed deep sympathies on Thursday at the death of the Queen, noting that she was the leader of one of the United States' strongest allies.

"Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen (and) to the people of the United Kingdom," said White House spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre, minutes after the death was announced.

The BBC played the British national anthem after her death.

It had earlier interrupted its normal schedule to switch to constant coverage of her after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the monarch.

Britain's royal family had rushed to be with her.

The Queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace said in a statement earlier on Thursday.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla travelled to her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, where she was staying, along with his eldest son Prince William, officials said.

Prince William's wife Kate remained in Windsor as her children were on their first full day at their new school.

The Queen's other children - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - were also at the castle. Prince Harry, the younger son of Prince Charles, was travelling to Balmoral alone, the BBC cited his spokesman as saying.

It was reported earlier that he and his wife Meghan were on their way to Scotland together. The US-based couple are in Britain for a number of events.

Throughout the day, well-wishers were gathered at the gates of Balmoral, as well as outside Buckingham Palace in London.

Britain's new prime minister Liz Truss said as worries grew over the Queen's health: "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Last October, the Queen spent a night in hospital and she had been forced to cut back on public engagements since then.

On Wednesday, she cancelled a virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The previous day, she had been pictured appointing Ms Truss as the country's new prime minister at Balmoral, the 15th premier of the Queen's record-breaking reign.

She had been queen of Britain and more than a dozen other countries since 1952, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and earlier this year marked her 70th year on the throne with four days of national celebrations in June.

"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come," she said at the time.

She came to the throne after the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb 6, 1952, when she was just 25. She was crowned in June the following year. The first televised coronation was a foretaste of a new world in which the lives of the royals were to be increasingly scrutinised by the media.

