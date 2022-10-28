News analysis

Change in Russian tactics could draw the West even deeper into Ukraine war

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
The world faces “probably the most dangerous” decade since the end of World War II, Mr Vladimir Putin warned in his latest speech. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
12 min ago
CHERNVITSI, Southern Ukraine – Russia has intensified its strikes against Ukraine’s electricity industry. While attacks on power stations in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv have been going on for over a week, Russian missiles and drones have now expanded their hit list to Ukrainian power grid targets in the middle parts of the country.

And meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has upped the war rhetoric by vowing to continue the offensive against Ukraine and by accusing Ukraine’s Western backers of resorting to what he termed “bloody and dirty” politics.

