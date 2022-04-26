Chance for reformist leader to leave mark on France

PARIS • Young, pro-European and unfailingly ambitious, Mr Emmanuel Macron is the first French president to win a second term in 20 years, giving him a historic opportunity to leave his mark.

The 44-year-old, who came to power as France's youngest-ever president, secured victory promising more pro-business and welfare reforms, but with a "new method" expected to be less top-down.

He had billed Sunday's vote as a chance to "save the republic" from the clutches of his far-right rival Marine Le Pen, but will now face a challenge of uniting a highly fractured country.

Unveiling the essence of his programme for a second term last month, Mr Macron offered a blunt message for a country famed for its lifestyle and long holidays, saying: "We have to work more."

His programme includes a controversial proposal to raise the retirement age to 65 for many people, which will face fierce resistance, and a pledge to oblige those on unemployment benefits to take up part-time work or training.

But during campaigning for the presidency over the last two months, the centrist also promised to be more green-minded by placing environmental concerns at the heart of his government and has reached out to left-wingers.

"I'm ready to invent something new to bring together our various beliefs and sensitivities to build a common front at the service of our nation for the years ahead," he said after his victory in the first round of the election on April 10.

Mr Macron won admirers during his first term for his dynamic leadership and crisis management during the Covid-19 pandemic, but has been dogged throughout by accusations that he is out of touch and a "president of the rich".

These criticisms returned last week following a head-to-head debate with Ms Le Pen, when his scornful facial expressions and aggressive debating style surprised many observers.

His at times abrasive personality has been the cause of many of his political problems and was a major factor behind the so-called "yellow vest" protests against him in 2018 and 2019 - some of the most violent demonstrations in decades.

The former star student, who attended top French universities, has conceded making errors early in his first term with off-the-cuff comments to members of the public that have forged his reputation for high-handedness. "I think that with some of my comments I hurt people," the former Rothschild investment banker acknowledged in an interview with TF1 last year. "And I think you can get things done without hurting people."

Despite stirring such strong feelings in opponents, Mr Macron has always retained a loyal core of support among wealthy urban professionals, and has also increasingly drawn conservative and elderly voters.

They admire his pro-business policies and desire to modernise France's vast social security system, as well as what is widely seen as an uncommon intellect and grasp of policy detail.

Partly thanks to reforms to labour law in his first term, which made it easier to hire and fire people, unemployment is at its lowest level in 14 years.

Mr Macron believes in a "diplomacy of audacity" and he has thrown himself into the search for solutions to crises ranging from Iran's disputed nuclear programme to Libya's civil war and, lately, the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

His repeated mediation efforts have rarely borne fruit - including his most recent attempts to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin not to invade - but the Ukraine crisis has proved a boon for his dream of a stronger, more united European Union.

Mr Macron's unusual personal life remains a source of fascination in France, though his marriage is no longer a subject of open speculation, as it was before the 2017 election, which forced him to make a public denial that he was gay.

He is married to his former drama teacher Brigitte, 69, whom he met while he was a student at a private school in their home town of Amiens in north-east France.

If he completes his second term, the voracious reader will be only 49, and he is expected to pursue his dream of becoming a writer. "I'm building up stories," he told Le Point magazine last week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE