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STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 - Sweden could soon have a government if the Centre Party backs joining a minority centre-right coalition this weekend, but the new administration would begin life in a fragile state due to its reliance on a far-right party which many voters abhor.

Centre Party backing for the coalition would clear the way for Ulf Kristersson, leader of the free market Moderates, to return as prime minister, more than two months after an inconclusive election.

He is expected to continue a programme of tax cuts and business-friendly reforms, while support for Ukraine and a rearmament programme launched alongside Sweden's NATO application in 2022 would continue.

But a minority government would need support in parliament from the Sweden Democrats, a party with roots in the neo-Nazi fringe, which the Centre Party refuses to negotiate policy with.

"A Kristersson government will be very weak," said Jenny Madestam, a political scientist at Södertörn University.

"It is going to find it very difficult to push through its policies, particularly the budget."

TOUGH CHOICES

Sweden's mainstream parties are finding it hard to build durable governing majorities while the Sweden Democrats, whose rise shattered decades of stable alliances, hold the balance of power.

The Centre Party campaigned on promises to keep the far right isolated but also to prevent the Left Party, the former communists, from joining a government.

It now has to break one of those vows.

It shares many economic policies with the centre-right, including tax cuts, deregulation and support for business, and leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist has argued the coalition would "maximise centre-oriented politics".

But backing the coalition would alienate many voters who want Sweden to soften tough immigration restrictions and adopt ambitious climate policies, concessions that would be unacceptable to the Sweden Democrats.

For some the question is more principle than policy.

Writing in daily Dagens Nyheter, Centre Party European Parliament member Abir Al-Sahlani said the Sweden Democrats' values were incompatible with those of her party.

"It's about views on equal rights for all people, individual freedom, openness, migration and integration, gender equality, and women's rights," she wrote.

Analysts say the party could fracture whichever way its national council votes on Sunday.

WEAKER LEFT

The Centre Party may not be the only party in trouble.

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson's failure to turn election victory into power could see her ousted and accelerate her party's decline after a century of dominating Swedish politics.

"The right-wing parties, together with the Sweden Democrats, now hold 55-56%," said Jonas Hinnfors, professor of political science at Gothenburg University. "It's an incredibly difficult challenge for the parties on the left."

The Sweden Democrats could be the biggest beneficiaries of the political uncertainty, even though their share of the vote fell for the first time since they got seats in parliament.

"Everything that is happening right now is happening because of the Sweden Democrats," Sodertorn's Madestam said. "Now they really hold the trump cards." REUTERS