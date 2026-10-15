Central Ukrainian region hit by vast drone attack, killing three

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Firefighters work at the site of an enterprise hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kropyvnytskyi, Ukraine October 15, 2026. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kirovohrad region/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

KYIV, Oct 15 - The central Ukrainian region of Kirovohrad was hit by the largest Russian attack on its territory during the war, killing three people and wounding another six overnight, the local governor said on Thursday.

The region, a relatively infrequent target of bombardment, was hit by over 360 drones, governor Andriy Raikovych wrote on Telegram, adding that 26 different locations had been hit.

"The enemy deliberately hit critical infrastructure, transport enterprises, logistics facilities and residential homes," he wrote.

Ukraine's air force said 580 Russian drones attacked the country overnight, of which 536 were shot down. REUTERS