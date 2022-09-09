Celebs bid fond farewell to 'our greatest Queen'

LOS ANGELES - Celebrities around the world bade a fond farewell on Thursday to perhaps the biggest global star of them all, with heartfelt tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

British entertainment royalty led the chorus, with Helen Mirren, who played the monarch in the 2006 biopic "The Queen" calling herself "proud to be an Elizabethan". She said: "We mourn a woman who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility."

Elton John, who has a lavish home just a stone's throw from Windsor Castle, said he was deeply saddened by the queen's passing.

"She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and genuine caring warmth," he wrote on Instagram. "Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

John was knighted by the Queen in 1998, just months after singing a re-worked version of "Candle in the Wind" at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Fellow entertainer Mick Jagger mourned the loss of someone who had been present "for my whole life". He said: "In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation."

Composer and theatre producer Andrew Lloyd Webber, in a statement on Twitter, said the queen's "legacy will be remembered as a selfless beacon for love, understanding and the celebration of fellow human beings all over the world".

"Harry Potter" author JK Rowling said the queen had "earned her rest". She posted on Twitter: "She did her duty by the country right up until her dying hours, and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world."