CDU's Laschet ready to step aside for 'fresh start'

BERLIN • Armin Laschet signalled he's prepared to step aside as the head of Germany's Christian Democratic Union as the fallout continues from the Conservatives' electoral defeat last month.

In a video call with party members, Mr Laschet said the party needs new blood across the board, according to two officials briefed on the conversation. Later, in televised remarks, he said the party would announce leadership decisions in due time.

"We will tackle new CDU personnel - from the chairman to the presidium to the board - quickly," he said, adding that a party convention will be called.

Mr Laschet led the CDU/CSU alliance into Germany's election last month, where his bloc posted its worst-ever result to lose the senior position it held for 16 years under departing Chancellor Angela Merkel. The CDU/CSU took 24.1 per cent of the vote, compared with 41.5 per cent in 2013.

Mr Friedrich Merz, a possible contender for the post of CDU chairman, said on Twitter that Mr Laschet had "cleared the way for a fresh start" for the party.

Mr Laschet, 60, has also agreed to step aside as premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, under pressure from regional lawmakers.

His move comes as talks started on a possible three-way coalition between Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) under Mr Olaf Scholz, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democratic Party. Talks on the potential tie-up could take weeks or months.

The decision by two potential junior partners to pursue talks with the SPD was seen as another snub to Dr Merkel and Mr Laschet as the Conservatives may crash out of power entirely despite holding the second-largest number of seats in Germany's Parliament.

Yesterday, the SPD hailed a positive start in their efforts to form a government after meeting the Greens and the Free Democrats.

After seven hours of exploratory talks in Berlin, all three parties expressed optimism that they can overcome major policy differences for a three-way coalition to lead Europe's largest economy.

The negotiations are setting the stage for the SPD's Mr Scholz to succeed Dr Merkel as chancellor.

"It's a very trusting, very serious atmosphere, and we are talking very intensively about policies," Ms Svenja Schulze, a member of the SPD leadership committee and the current environment minister, said yesterday.

"We are in agreement that we need to take climate protection seriously, and that we want to take the digitalisation of Germany and major infrastructure developments forward," she added. "You can sense this unity."

The three groups plan to meet again on Monday.

Germany's political landscape is in flux after 16 years under Dr Merkel, who decided not to run again after four terms.

The fragmented vote, with the SPD holding the most seats and the Conservative bloc coming in second, is forcing disparate parties together.

While the SPD and the Greens are traditional allies who aim to open Germany's coffers to invest in climate initiatives and infrastructure, finding common ground with the FDP will be a challenge. The free-market liberals campaigned on cutting taxes, reining in debt and reducing bureaucracy.

FDP chairman Christian Lindner repeated his vow this week that the party will not tolerate a leftist shift and would draw a line on raising taxes.

Mr Scholz, who has served as Dr Merkel's vice-chancellor and finance minister since 2018, has set Christmas as a deadline to get a coalition agreement signed.

The FDP, which caused the collapse of three-way coalition talks under Dr Merkel in 2017, voiced a willingness to compromise after Thursday's meeting.

"There are issues which will be difficult. But there is a willingness to overcome big hurdles," said FDP general secretary Volker Wissing.

